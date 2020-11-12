Sunshine returns on our Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are mainly in the 50s this morning as cooler and drier air is filtering in behind yesterday’s cold frontal passage. We’ll see some cloudy skies early this morning, but clouds will gradually decrease throughout the morning hours. We’ll see lots of sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll see clear skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the upper-40s.

We look to see lots of sunshine on our Friday with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. If you plan to head out to the football games Friday evening, you will probably want to grab that jacket as temperatures will drop into the 50s during the evening hours. We’ll continue to stay dry heading into Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the mid-70s.

We’ll see a cold front move through on Sunday and it will bring a few showers to our area. It will also usher in some of the coolest air we’ve seen in a while. Morning lows will drop into the upper-40s on Monday, and then the upper-30s to low-40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs on the first three days of the next work week will be in the 60s and all three days will see lots of sunshine to go around.

