The tropics are not quieting down

A Look at the Tropics
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Eta made landfall around 3 this morning near Cedar Key, Florida with sustained winds around 50 mph. The storm is expected to move into the Atlantic Ocean and hug the coastline from Georgia to the Carolina’s over the next day and a half.

Tropical Storm Theta is far away from the United States and will continue to move even farther over the next couple of days. We’re watching a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. The wave is expected to drift to the west and head towards Central America, with many of the forecast models showing a hurricane in the next 3 days.

Although the model consensus shows the storm moving into Central America, there is a chance it could drift further north and head towards the Yucatan Peninsula. This could put it on a path into the Gulf of Mexico. This is unlikely to happen at this time, but it is something worth watching this weekend and into next week.

