Tropical Storm Eta heading toward landfall over Florida tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Eta is weakening over the Gulf of Mexico as it tracks quickly toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. It is expected to make landfall after midnight near the mouth of the Suwanee River or near Cedar Key. It will track quickly over Florida before it tracks out over the Atlantic Ocean. It will weaken quickly as it is absorbed by a cold front.

A second tropical storm, Theta, is over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean and tracking toward Europe. It won’t reach Europe, at least not as a tropical system. It will transition and become a non-tropical low pressure system well offshore from Portugal.

If that’s not enough, we’re watching another system, too. It’s a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea passing south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. It is expected to become our next tropical storm within the next few days and track westward into Central America. It’s not something for us to worry about right now, but if that changes we will let you know. When it becomes a tropical storm, its name will be Iota.

