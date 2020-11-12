Advertisement

Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus

President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order...
President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order obtained to grant more access to vote counting operations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election. At right is former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

Lewandowski appeared with Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, now-President-elect Joe Biden.

Lewandowski was also at the Election Night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well. International observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on edge...
Body found on side of Lauderdale County road
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler
Gov. Reeves extends mask mandate
Reeves places Lauderdale County under mask order
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet

Latest News

WTOK salutes our Veterans
Thank you Veterans
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in...
‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year
According to the White House, Mississippi has the 27th highest rate in the country for...
White House lists Mississippi in red zone for COVID-19
Rep. Mike Conaway reflects on his time in Congress-Edited Interview
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress