White House lists Mississippi in red zone for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force listed Mississippi in the red zone for COVID-19.

According to the White House, Mississippi has the 27th highest rate in the country for coronavirus cases. The state also has the 20th highest rate of test positivity in the country.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 1,200 new cases and 17 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The state’s total case count is expected to reach 130,000 in the next day or two. An estimated 114,430 people from that number have recovered from the virus.

Hinds County has the most cases in the state with more than 8,600 and DeSoto County is a close second with 8,430.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through Dec. 11.

The revised order imposes a mask mandate for 15 counties, including Lauderdale County.

Reeves warns Mississippians that the virus is still very contagious and urges everyone to wear a mask.

