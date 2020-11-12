Advertisement

Woman shot and killed near Butler

Authorities believe shooting was a possible “self-defense” situation
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Close up Crime Scene tape generic(Source: Gray News)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Sheriff Scott Lolley said the shooting happened Tuesday night on Highway 17 between Butler and Needham. Sheriff Lolley said the shooter has not been arrested. Lolley said the shooting was a possible self-defense situation. A grand jury will review the case.

Choctaw County Coroner Rocky Bumpers identified the shooting victim as Holly Bonney. Bumpers said the body was sent to a crime lab in Mobile for an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
It was an emotional Day for one Meridian mother after she found out her 13-year-old son tested...
Mother speaks about son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Tropical Storm Eta's forecast has shifted west, and more shifting is possible.
Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

Latest News

Neshoba Baptist clothing distribution
Neshoba Baptist clothing distribution
Hundreds take advantage of local food giveaway
Hundreds take advantage of local food giveaway
Ballet Magnificat! coming to Meridian
Ballet Magnificat! coming to Meridian
Lauderdale County sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on edge...
Body of a man found on the side of a road