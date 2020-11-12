Woman shot and killed near Butler

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Sheriff Scott Lolley said the shooting happened Tuesday night on Highway 17 between Butler and Needham. Sheriff Lolley said the shooter has not been arrested. Lolley said the shooting was a possible self-defense situation. A grand jury will review the case.

Choctaw County Coroner Rocky Bumpers identified the shooting victim as Holly Bonney. Bumpers said the body was sent to a crime lab in Mobile for an autopsy.

