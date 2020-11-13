Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 13, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

MARCIE BARRETT, 1977

2921 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

REBEKAH ATKINS, 2001

2561 OLD HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DAVID K MOODY, 1986

2413 B ST MERIDIAN ,MS

DUI OTHER

BRUCE S SHEARON, 1994

22 COUNTY ROAD 32 DENNIS, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

