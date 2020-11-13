City of Meridian Arrest Report November 13, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MARCIE BARRETT, 1977
2921 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
REBEKAH ATKINS, 2001
2561 OLD HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAVID K MOODY, 1986
2413 B ST MERIDIAN ,MS
DUI OTHER
BRUCE S SHEARON, 1994
22 COUNTY ROAD 32 DENNIS, MS
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
