Coronavirus in Alabama: Record high of 2,980 new cases

State health officials are tracking COVID-19.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,231 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,989 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 242 are probable.

The ADPH reported 2,980 new COVID-19 cases Friday. That is not the result of a data backlog and is a new daily record of reported cases.

The ADPH reports there have been 213,617 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama since the pandemic started, 180,275 being confirmed and 33,342 being probable.

There have been 1,440,875 diagnostic tests conducted and 67,410 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Nov. 13.

In the last 14 days, 106,373 people have been tested and 23,570 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 27,264 confirmed positives.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw409121834
Sumter521213160
Marengo1123247464
Pickens1053186784

The health department also reports 88,083 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 22,190 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Nov. 13, there are currently 1,233 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

