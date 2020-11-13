COVID-19 in Mississippi: 131,970 cases, 3,519 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 131,970. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,305 new cases, 5 new deaths and 140 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

So far, 3,519 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 838 53 93 27 Kemper 356 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2978 141 298 76 Neshoba 2019 111 132 39 Newton 957 29 40 10 Wayne 1090 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

