COVID-19 in Mississippi: 131,970 cases, 3,519 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,305 new cases, 5 new deaths and 140 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(MGN Online)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 131,970. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,305 new cases, 5 new deaths and 140 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

So far, 3,519 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke838539327
Kemper35615419
Lauderdale297814129876
Neshoba201911113239
Newton957294010
Wayne1090225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

