Advertisement

COVID-19 Task Force makes urgent plea to Philadelphia, Neshoba County

The Philadelphia-Neshoba County COVID-19 Task Force is asking the public to exercise all...
The Philadelphia-Neshoba County COVID-19 Task Force is asking the public to exercise all necessary precautions to control spread of the coronavirus. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia-Neshoba County COVID-19 Task Force is asking the public to exercise all necessary precautions to control spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement Friday, it urged that all people be diligent in following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi State Department of Health. The task force emphasized common sense practices, like hand washing, avoiding large groups and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, to decrease the chance of transmission of the virus.

The team said the increasing case load is presenting new challenges on the healthcare system, with ICU beds reaching capacity.

The case numbers in Neshoba County have steadily risen in recent weeks:

COVID-19
Neshoba County Cases 2,019
Neshoba County Deaths 111

So far, 3,519 people have died in Mississippi as a result of the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on...
Body found on side of Lauderdale County road
The governor said businesses can't shut down and then "come back and flip a switch, and...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘not going to participate’ in nationwide lockdown
We are learning more about what neighbors said they saw in the days leading up to the body...
Neighbors speak out after body found
Christian Tyler Rodgers, 24
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for burglary, other charges
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler

Latest News

The fall COVID-19 surge is here and experts warn it's getting worse.
Dire warnings amid fall COVID surge
State health officials are tracking COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Alabama: Record high of 2,980 new cases
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions
Students wait to ride a school bus in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. School District 214...
With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education