COVID-19 Task Force makes urgent plea to Philadelphia, Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia-Neshoba County COVID-19 Task Force is asking the public to exercise all necessary precautions to control spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement Friday, it urged that all people be diligent in following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi State Department of Health. The task force emphasized common sense practices, like hand washing, avoiding large groups and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, to decrease the chance of transmission of the virus.

The team said the increasing case load is presenting new challenges on the healthcare system, with ICU beds reaching capacity.

The case numbers in Neshoba County have steadily risen in recent weeks:

COVID-19 Neshoba County Cases 2,019 Neshoba County Deaths 111

So far, 3,519 people have died in Mississippi as a result of the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

