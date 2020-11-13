Advertisement

Inside the Playbook preview: Kemper County vs West Marion

Running back Dicenzo Miller Jr. of Kemper county at practice.
Running back Dicenzo Miller Jr. of Kemper county at practice.(WTOK- Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kemper County Wildcats will be facing off against the Trojans of West Marion Friday night.

The Trojans are coming off a 54 to 23 win over Crystal springs where they rushed for 530 yards and scored 7 touchdowns on the ground.

The wildcats high-powered offense led running back Dicenzo Miller who has the second-most rushing yards in the state has scored 40 points a game.

While the Trojans will be looking ground and pound the Wildcats are looking to stay balanced on the offensive side of the ball.

“You know we came here wanted a team who could run and pass so we can take advantage of whatever was presented to us,” said Kemper County head football coach Ray Westerfield. "So if you load the box on our running back we will throw the ball over your head and if you play coverage then we will hand it off to him and he will get a bunch of yards, so it’s been a great feeling to know that we have a bunch of built-in answers for whatever is presented to us.

