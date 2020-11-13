Advertisement

Longtime Coast attorney, federal court judge dies at the age of 81

Retired Senior U.S. District Judge Walter J. Gex, III, died Thursday at age 81. (Source:...
Retired Senior U.S. District Judge Walter J. Gex, III, died Thursday at age 81. (Source: Riemann Funeral Home)(Riemann Funeral Home)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis native who served as a federal court judge in South Mississippi for 18 years has died. Retired U.S. Senior District Judge Walter J. Gex, III, died Thursday at the age of 81.

Gex was born March 20, 1939, in Bay St. Louis. He received his law degree from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1963. He was in private practice in Jackson from 1963 to 1972, and then in Bay St. Louis from 1972 to 1986.

Gex was nominated by President Ronald Reagan Feb. 5, 1986, to a new seat on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment on Feb. 25, 1986, and he received his commission the next day.

He served as the U.S. district court judge for 18 years, opting in 2004 to take senior status. He was then succeeded by Judge Louis Guirola.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst issued a statement:

“Our hearts are broken upon hearing of the passing of retired Senior U.S. District Judge Walter J. Gex III. Our sincerest condolences to his wife, Kathleen, and his entire family. Judge Gex was an incredible jurist with a giant personality, a consummate professional and a proud Mississippian and outdoorsman. But most of all, he was always kind and fair, treating people with dignity and respect both inside and outside his courtroom. He served his country well, and I am grateful to have known him and practiced before him. There will never be another Judge Gex.”

Services for Gex, who lived in Diamondhead, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, located at 9062 Kiln Delisle Road in Pass Christian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church.

Riemann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

