Meridian Fire Department gets new rescue truck

Meridian Fire Department's new Rescue 1.
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department received shipment of a new fire truck Friday.

The new Rescue 1 replaces the old rescue truck that’s been in service with the department for 20 years. The company E-One is the maker of the new truck, which features the ability to pump water, something the previous truck couldn’t do. Its primary function will be responding to things like car wrecks and other rescue situations.

“This truck will be replacing the old rescue truck. Its primary mission will be extrication, search and rescue and things like that. It can also function as a frontline pumper if it’s needed,” Chief Ricky Leister said.

The truck is about a year and a half in the making and has a price tag of around $650,000.

“It’s got a Class A pump on it with 1500 GPO. In the event a fire happens at an MVA, they don’t have to wait for a backup pumper to come. They can immediately initiate fire suppression activities,” Chief Ricky Leister explained.

A committee of firefighters decided what should be on Rescue 1 and how it could function better than previous trucks. It’ll be about a week before the truck is ready to respond to calls.

