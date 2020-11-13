Advertisement

Meridian Freedom Project teams up with Ole Miss for city cleanup

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project collaborated with Ole Miss to do some city wide clean up.

Volunteers from The Big Event organization at Ole Miss drove down to Meridian for the day to help beautify some area parks and businesses.

MFP Executive Director, Adrian Cross says they’re grateful to have the support of college groups who are willing to take the time to volunteer off campus.

“The Ole Miss Big Event organization reached out to us this summer, but because of COVID, they were looking for other opportunities to be involved around the state with organizations that make a difference. Luckily they chose us, and after a zoom call with us, they just wanted to keep on partnering with us so they decided to take a trip down to Meridian. This is what we want to encourage our Freedom Fellows to do, to give back to the community,” says Cross.

The volunteers helped clean up the playground and monuments at Highland Park and then met up with Lowe’s Heroes to clean up the Hope Village Campus.

