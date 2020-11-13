New devices delivered to Lauderdale County School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - iPads, Chromebooks, and MacBooks were delivered to the Lauderdale County School District on Friday as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a great day. This is where with all the bad that’s happened this year with the pandemic, this is where we took a negative, turned it into a positive," said district 83 representative Billy Adam Calvert. "It’s just a great day for Lauderdale County.”

The iPads and MacBooks will be given to teacher, iPads will be given to students in grades 7-12, and the Chromebooks will be given to students for grades K-12.

“We just see this as a game changer for our teachers and our students and the future of our community," says LCSD superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain. "Students will be able to have these devices and learn in a whole new way.”

The devices will be distributed over the next couple of months.

“Our technology guys have worked really hard, they’ve got those devices in," Dr. Cain said. "They’re tagging and cataloging those devices at this time.”

District 33 senator Jeff Tate said today was also a special day for Lauderdale County because progress was made on a project to expand broadband internet access in the county. This will benefit students when they receive the new devices.

“Today was the first day that high-speed broadband internet was able to go to customers today, out in the Southeast-area," Tate said. "Phase 1 started today, the actual hook-up. So the infrastructure is already in place, customers already have high-speed internet, and in the next coming weeks and months they’re will be hundreds added to this.”

The Lauderdale County School District received $1.7 million out of the $150 million given to the Mississippi Department of Education from the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.