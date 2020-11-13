Advertisement

Over 70 shots were fired in Newton County

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A shocking gunfight in Newton County is under investigation. Newton’s Police Chief said at least 80 shots were fired.

Chief Randy Patrick said his officers were at the Newton Fire Department holding a domestic class training Thursday when they heard several rounds fired nearby in a residential area on Maple Street.

Chief Patrick said one man was hurt but the injury is non-life-threatening.

Different caliber shell casings were found.

We caught up with the chief as he returned to the scene to check on the neighbors. Chief Patrick said the shooting may have been gang-related.

“We’re not going to tolerate any gang activity inside the city of Newton. My statement to them: if you think you’re going to come inside city limits and do that, you have another thought coming. With the help of the sheriff’s department, we’re going to do everything to handle it. We are going to do everything to make sure our citizens feel safe in this town,” said Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick.

Chief Patrick said that a couple of houses were struck, but no one was injured. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Newton City Police.

