Run for Hope canceled

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 20th Annual Run for Hope at Bonita Lakes in Meridian is canceled.

Event organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the race because of a rise in coronavirus cases in Lauderdale County and in Mississippi. Organizers also said some Hope Village staff and volunteers had recently been infected with COVID-19.

The announcement is a major disappointment for everyone involved. Nearly 300 participants signed up for the event.

Run for Hope is one of Meridian’s most popular races. The event includes a 10k trail run, 5k road race, 2-mile walk and a 1-mile fun run.

Run for Hope raises money for children at Hope Village. Hope Village was started in 2000 by Meridian native and actress Sela Ward. Hope Village is a place for neglected and abused children and their families to find help and a shelter.

Race organizers said they will still be a Bonita Lakes today from 11 o’clock until 2:30 and Saturday morning for packet pick-up.

HOPE VILLAGE PRESS RELEASE:

November 13, 2020 To all Run for Hope participants: First and foremost, we want to thank everyone for their willingness to support Hope Village for Children through our annual Run for Hope.

Unfortunately, with the current rise in Corona Virus, and Hope Village staff and volunteers having recently been infected, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Run for Hope. While we continue to be committed to the mission of Hope Village for Children, we feel it is our responsibility to be diligent with the safety and wellbeing of not only the run participants, but the health and wellness of our entire community.

We truly appreciate the overwhelming response everyone has shown us through the sponsorships, raffle purchases, and over 280 registered runners. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.

We will be at Bonita Lakes today, Friday, November 13, as planned for packet pick up between the hours of 11:30AM until 2:30PM. In, addition, we will be on site at the scheduled race time for anyone wanting to pick up their packets. Those unable to do so will be contacted regarding future arrangements.

Hope Village for Children Guild

