Run for Hope raises nearly $90,000 despite cancellation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 20th Annual Run for Hope will not take place tomorrow as planned due to concerns over COVID-19. Around 300 participants were expected to be on hand at Bonita Lakes this weekend and the weather was expected to be beautiful for the annual event that helps out Hope Village for Children in Meridian.

However, with the current rise of Coronavirus numbers, race organizers decided to cancel this year’s event, but they’re still thrilled that over $85,000 was still raised.

“People are sending in email and text messages," said Run for Hope Chairperson Rhonda Poole. "They’re saying I’m so sorry and I know how hard you’ve worked and we’ll be there next year. It’s just the spirit of our city and we’re just so thankful.”

“I just got back into running about two years ago," said Cyndy Bratu of Meridian, who had planned on running in the race. "I started doing this race then and I’ve been really looking forward to it. I’ve been running really well. It’s a bummer.”

“It’s just kind of up in the air," said Kim Monsour, longtime Run for Hope Race Director. "This decision was made last minute and last night. The main thing is, it is up to us to make sure that the community is first and foremost safe.”

If you were going to take part in this year’s Run for Hope and didn’t get a chance to pick up your race packet Friday, you can do so Saturday morning at Bonita Lakes between 6:30 and 8:30.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.