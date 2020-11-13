School leaders encourage families to help prevent spread of COVID during holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s no secret that COVID-19 is impacting local schools and the way they operate. Many schools have experienced temporary closures because of the virus, including students at Clarkdale Attendance Center.

“Let’s make sure we’re practicing safety precautions. We definitely do not want another shutdown,” said Principal Brian Jordan.

Jordan encourages families to practice preventive measures as they enter the holiday season.

“Let’s practice social distancing, let’s be safe and responsible and wear masks when necessary,” said Jordan. "The most important thing to me is the kids to be here and the kids to be safe. So let’s make sure we do what we need to do to make that happen.”

Like Jordan, Meridian Public School District Public Relations Director Matt Davis said he hopes students spend their holidays wisely, because not doing so could cause problems for the district.

“If there was an increase in cases, definitely, that’s something that’s going to be a concern for us,” said Davis.

Holidays usually mean large gatherings and seasonal shopping but Davis says he doesn’t want students to be exposed to the virus and carry it back to their school campus.

“If you don’t have to go to a friend’s house or you don’t have to go eat out or you don’t have to go to a shopping mall, it might be best not to do those things, just to err on the side of caution and stay safe,” said Davis.

Students in both districts will be out of school an entire week for Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.