Sunny and dry on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are off to a chilly start on our Friday with temperatures mainly in the mid-to-upper-40s. Some patchy fog has developed this morning, primarily over West Alabama. You may want to leave a minute or two of extra time to get to your destination this morning if in Alabama. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. the latest. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Friday with highs in the low-70s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the upper-40s. The sunshine looks to continues into our day on Saturday as highs climb into the mid-70s. Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of a cold frontal passage. A few showers will be possible overnight and into the day on Sunday. A wash-out is not expected so if you have any outdoor activities planned, you should be good to go overall.

This cold front will usher in some of the coolest air we’ve seen in a long time. Morning lows look to dip into the upper-30s by Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs are forecast to be in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday and then the upper-60s by Wednesday and Thursday. We look to see plenty of sunshine across our area for the next work week.

