Tropical Depression Thirty-One has formed in the Caribbean Sea

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Tropical Depression Thirty-One formed in the Caribbean Sea earlier this morning. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 35 mph and the system is expected to move westward over the next several days. The storm is forecast to develop into a hurricane this weekend and then make landfall on Monday anywhere between northern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras. It will then weaken and head towards the Pacific Ocean.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: The majority of the forecast models take this system into Central America. However, there is a small chance Tropical Depression Thirty-One heads towards the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico instead. If this were to occur, it could then make its way into the Gulf of Mexico. This scenario is unlikely to happen as it stands now, but it’s still something worth watching just in case things change.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: No impacts expected at this time to East Mississippi and West Alabama.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Eta is now a post-tropical cyclone (it has lost its tropical characteristics) and is continuing to move away from our country. Tropical Storm Theta is still churning in the far-eastern Atlantic Ocean. This storm is not a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.