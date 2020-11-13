Weather trending toward a fall feel over the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our weather is transitioning from a late summer tropical influence to a more fall-like influence over the weekend.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear, and we will cool from 60s to 50s through 10 PM. Be sure to take along a jacket if you’re going to one of the high school football games. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 51 degrees. Clouds will begin building tomorrow, filtering sunshine as we warm to a high of 79 degrees.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend is upon us. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend, but much of Sunday will be salvageable. Saturday will start bright and gradually dim as cloud build. We will still manage to warm into the upper 70s after starting the day in the lower 50s. A cold front on Sunday will bring some showers, especially early in the day. That’s a change in the forecast from last night. The afternoon will feature improving conditions, but we will also start cooling.

Our Next Weather Maker

Sunday’s cold front is our next weather maker. That cold front was over the Interior Pacific Northwest Friday afternoon. It is tracking in our direction, and it will bring us rain, as mentioned previously, on Sunday. A warm wind will humidity the air on Saturday, giving the cold front moisture to work with when it tracks from west to east across our area on Sunday. Showers will increase between 5 AM and 7 AM Sunday. Occasional showers will pass through our area through about 10 AM. Any lingering rain will end by soon after 10 AM, and the day will improve starting around the noon hour. Sun could even return for the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

After Sunday’s cold front, cooler weather will return. Our high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, even beneath sunshine, Monday through Thursday. Morning low will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s near week. Noticeable warming will begin on Friday, but there’s no rain in the forecast for the next week except for that previously mentioned for Sunday.

