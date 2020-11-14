Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Mississippi placed on administrative leave

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Mark LeVaughn, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Mississippi, has been placed on administrative leave.

The situation surrounding LeVaughn’s suspension has not been made public, and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety would not comment further on the matter.

It is unclear when LeVaughn was suspended.

Under LeVaughn’s tenure, problems with backlogs at the crime lab have not been uncommon, though the state has also been unable to keep deputy medical examiners in place. Most who have left have cited less-than-competitive pay.

LeVaughn was hired in 2011.

According to the Mississippi State Crime Lab’s website, “LeVaughn is from Steubenville, Ohio. He received his M.D. from the University of Tennessee in 1983. He completed his Pathology residency at the West Virginia University Medical Center and his Forensic Pathology Fellowship at the University of Tennessee. He received his ABP certification in Anatomic and Forensic Pathology in 1991. He has held medical licenses in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, New York and Mississippi.”

This is a developing story.

