Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said his officers were at the Newton Fire Department holding...
At least 80 shots fired in Newton
MPSD moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break
The Philadelphia-Neshoba County COVID-19 Task Force is asking the public to exercise all...
COVID-19 Task Force makes urgent plea to Philadelphia, Neshoba County
The governor said businesses can't shut down and then "come back and flip a switch, and...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘not going to participate’ in nationwide lockdown
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Latest News

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Congressman Steven Palazzo’s campaign fighting back against allegations
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 133,340 cases, 3,540 deaths reported by health dept.
Tate Reeves speaks at White House
Mixed reactions to Reeves’ comment that Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown