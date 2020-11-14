Advertisement

Holly Christine Boney

By Letisha Young
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A memorial service for Holly Christine Boney, 48, will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 am at Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler, Alabama. Masks are required under the Alabama State Mandate and we ask that social distancing guidelines be closely followed, as some attendees have health concerns.

Holly passed away November 10, 2020. She was born July 2, 1972, in Belleville, Illinois, to Jim Stines and Carol Dill.

Holly was a free spirit who loved her family, music, photography, and all things beautiful. She had a heart for helping, a kind and generous soul, and a silly sense of humor that helped the people around her remember not to take life too seriously. She will be missed by many, including her father Jim Stines (Barbara), children Kaitlyn Waller and Alyx Boney, her grandchildren (Havel, Syvera, Jake, Lillyanna, and Carter), sisters Laura Spain (Bill), Kari Daniel (Jeremy), Lynda Hall (Mike), brother Jason Libell, nephews Peyton, Cyrus, and Jacob, and nieces Lena and Jaylen, and loved ones, James Roy Boney, Collin Carlisle, and Rick and Diane Patrick.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler

Bumpers Funeral Home

