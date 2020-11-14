Merry Meridian Marketplace returns to Meridian next weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Merry Meridian Marketplace is making a comeback next weekend at the MSU Riley Center. Market Director Michele Thames says it’s an event that locals don’t want to miss.

“Everybody come out and enjoy, come see what we’ve got going on,” said Thames. “Let’s celebrate, let’s find something to be happy about.”

Thames says there will be around 20 to 30 vendors on site offering shoppers a variety of goods to choose from.

“There’s baked goods that people can purchase, we’ve got jewelry vendors, we have women’s boutiques,” said Thames. “We have a cigar shop…we’re really excited about that, that’s new this year.”

Thames also said there will be food trucks outside.

Masks will be required to be worn and sanitation stations will be set-up throughout the event.

The market will be held Saturday, November 21 from 9 am to 4 pm.

