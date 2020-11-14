Advertisement

MPSD moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced Friday night that schools will soon be moving to virtual learning for the rest of the 2020 school year.

Due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, and the chance of large family gatherings during the holidays, MPSD is moving to virtual learning after the upcoming Thanksgiving break. All schools will go virtual until after the first of the year. Both the school district and the Mississippi State Department of Health are urging parents to keep their kids at home, and to not let them gather with others in any form or fashion.

Here’s the statement from MPSD Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter:

Dear MPSD Parents and Guardians,

Due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County we have transitioned two of our schools to virtual learning (Carver & Northwest). This decision was determined by following the decision matrix established by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). We will continue school on our other campuses and use next week as an opportunity to make sure those students are prepared to shift to virtual learning.

All schools will transition to virtual learning as a precaution after the Thanksgiving Holiday (November 23-27), due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Students in Pre-K-12 will remain virtual until after the first ofthe year.

According to MSDH guidelines, students and staff are discouraged from gathering and socializing anywhere, like a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall during this period. The purpose of this pause is to allow students to be distanced from one another and stop the current spread within our school and community.

I also need your help in stressing the importance of logging into Google Classroom and Canvas daily, to your child. This will ensure that they stay up to date on their assignments and are current with their grades. Also, please make it a priority to check your child’s grades weekly in PowerSchool and contact their teacher with any questions or concerns.

This is also a great time to make sure your contact information is up to date with your child’s school. Doing this is very important during these times so that we have the best way to contact you in the event of an emergency or just to simply tell you about the great things your child is doing at school. You can do this by logging into Powerschool or by calling and speaking with the data processor at your child’s school.

Thank you for your continued support. By working together, we will get through these challenging times.

