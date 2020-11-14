Advertisement

Mrs. Merita Clair Smith Ellis

By Letisha Young
Nov. 13, 2020
Private graveside services will be held at a later date for family and friends to celebrate her life at Magnolia Cemetery. Father Augustine Palimattam will officiate, and piping will be provided by J.B. Griffith. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Merita Clair Smith Ellis, 90, died peacefully at home Sunday, November 8, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She faced this challenge with a unique sense of style, dignity, and grace.

Mrs. Ellis attended Mississippi College where she majored in foreign languages and biblical history.

She retired from Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center after serving as Department Head of Medical Records for more than 30 years. Mrs. Ellis also taught Adult Sunday School Classes and Community Bible Study Classes for 70 years.

Survivors include her daughter Lora Burt Tucker and son James William Newell (Annis Rutland). She is also survived by two grandsons and seven great grandchildren. Jason Tucker (Erica Cain), Luke, Mark, and Samuel. William M. Tucker (Cinthia Silva), Derek, Wilson, Cecilia, and Liam.

Family members who preceded her in death include her husband, parents and two brothers: Dr. Bert H. Ellis, James Braxton Smith and Lora Clair Park Smith, J.B. Smith Jr., and William Park Smith.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to Dr. John Halbrook, Nurse Gwen Alexander, the entire staff of Meridian Oncology Associates, and Harper Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Cancer Center Benevolent Fund or to the Saint Patrick Catholic School Scholarship Fund.

