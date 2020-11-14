Threefoot festival returns to Meridian in May

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Festival, formerly known as the Threefoot Arts Festival, is set to make a comeback this spring.

The name of the festival isn’t the only thing that has changed.

Meridian Council for the Arts President Betty Lou Jones, says there will be an art car parade the first night of the event.

“There will be two parts to the parade, there will be the part of the art cars who will be coming here from out of town. And then if you want to fix up an art car and be in the parade, that’s a different category,” said Jones.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We didn’t get to have our festival in 2020, so we’re looking forward to putting all the great ideas and all the resources that we had already gathered for 2020 into 2021,” said Jones.

The festival is planned for May 14-15. Jones encourages people who want to volunteer or participate to call 693-ARTS.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.