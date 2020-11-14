Advertisement

Victim identified in Lauderdale County death investigation

LCSD.
LCSD.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Nov. 14, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of the victim whose body was found on Fish Lodge Road in Lauderdale County Wednesday has been released.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said 46-year old Patrick Sean Mann died from gunshot wounds. Calhoun says Mann was from Walnut, Ms and had been living in Meridian.

The crime remains under investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Someone found Mann on the side of the road Wednesday and called 911.

