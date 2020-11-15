A cold front moving through tomorrow will bring rain and cooler temperatures.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a day full of sunshine and temperatures in the 70′s and clear conditions are sticking around tonight. Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any rain in east Mississippi and west Alabama, but that won’t be the case tomorrow.

There is a high-pressure system that has been controlling our weather over the last few days, but we are now seeing a cold front moving closer, which will bring us showers tomorrow. We are remaining dry and clear tonight, but the high pressure moves out and a cold front brings in rain by morning. This rain will last through the morning and by the afternoon it will be less widespread. We will be clear again by tomorrow evening and stay clear for the rest of the week.

As you are leaving the house tomorrow for church or brunch you will want to grab your rain jacket, because even if you aren’t seeing showers when you leave, you could see a stray shower on your way home. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s at 8 AM and only reach the 70′s by noon due to the rain moving in and the cloud insulation. Through the rest of the afternoon, we will see the clouds clearing out and the sun will start to peep through by noon, but we could still see a few showers. Once the sunsets we will see temperatures drop into the mid 50′s and continue to cool into the lower 40′s by morning.

We are also tracking tropical storm Iota that is making its way towards Central America. This system is expected to become a hurricane by late Sunday or early on Monday and intensify quickly. By the time it makes landfall we are seeing category three hurricane status, but it will weaken quickly. Locally we are seeing the chance for rain tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 70′s. The cold front that moves through will knock our temperatures down into the mid 60′s for Monday, but sunny conditions will return. By Tuesday we will be warming a few degrees, but overnight temperatures will be cooler, and we could start to see some patchy frost.

For the rest of the week, we will stay in the mid to upper 60′s and overnight we will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. By the weekend we will see mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the lower to mid 70′s, which would be the perfect fall weekend to get outside or watch some football.

