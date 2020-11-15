Andy Ogletree finishes as low amateur at 84th Masters

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Little Rock native and Union High School graduate Andy Ogletree had to wait an extra seven months for his Masters debut - but the wait was worth it.

Ogletree shot 73-70-71-72 to finish at 2-under par and end the 84th Masters as the low amateur. Just like his 2019 U.S. Amateur win, Ogletree edged out Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein for the honor.

The Georgia Tech alum was even par, three strokes behind Augenstein, when the second round of the Masters was suspended because of darkness Friday.

After resuming and finishing second round play 2-under par thanks to four birdies, Ogletree entered Saturday’s third round 1-under par for the tournament. He finished 1-under par 71 in Saturday’s third round to enter Sunday’s final round 2-under and two strokes ahead of Augenstein.

Ogletree would hold onto the amateur lead to finish T34 and 2-under par to win the Silver Cup as the low amateur champion. The 22-year-old sat alongside 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson in Butler Cabin while being interview by sportscaster Jim Nantz and chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley.

“I didn’t do what I wanted to on the weekend but I still played some great golf and gave myself a lot of opportunity to learn a lot about my game and myself,” Ogletree said. “I can’t wait to keep moving forward.”

Two longtime dreams were accomplished by Ogletree: Compete in the Masters and play with Tiger Woods.

“Going into the first round I was super nervous and didn’t really know what I was going to say...but on the putting green Tiger came up to me and said ‘What’s up man? Let’s go do this thing' and that got me going,” Ogletree said. “We were able to go out, play golf and not really focus on playing with Tiger but focus on playing the Masters and trying to do the best I could.”

Ogletree said he will begin the transition from amateur to professional status “in the near future”.

“This was the cherry on top for my amateur career,” Ogletree said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds but for now I’m going to enjoy this moment.”

