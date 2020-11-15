Advertisement

Construction continues for Threefoot Brewing

Threefoot Brewing Co-owner John Purdy.
Threefoot Brewing Co-owner John Purdy.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Threefoot Brewing Co-owner John Purdy talked to Newscenter 11 about the progress that the new business is making. Purdy said construction could be finished this spring.

The brewery will offer food and games on top of freshly brewed beer. Purdy said he’s looking forward to the finish date.

“It will definitely be a place for everybody, we want it to be an inclusive place, we want it to feel inclusive,” said Purdy.

The building process started over a year ago. Purdy said he’s thankful that the ongoing pandemic hasn’t halted construction.

“Our delays have been for other reasons but honestly I think that maybe we timed it just right,” said Purdy. “There are some materials that have gotten longer lead times now and I think they’re probably tied to supply chains.”

Threefoot Brewing was inspired by one of Meridian’s most historic buildings, The Threefoot Building.

