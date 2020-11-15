Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 134,309 cases, 3,543 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 134,309.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 969 new cases and 3 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,543 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Reeves speaks at White House
Mixed reactions to Reeves’ comment that Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown
LCSD.
Victim identified in Lauderdale County death investigation
MPSD moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break
Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said his officers were at the Newton Fire Department holding...
At least 80 shots fired in Newton
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would not comment further on the issue.
Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Mississippi placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Christmas Trees
Christmas Tree Sales
Threefoot Festival
Threefoot Festival
Merry Meridian Market
Merry Meridian Market
Meridian Small Business
Meridian Small Business