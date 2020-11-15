COVID-19 in Mississippi: 134,309 cases, 3,543 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 134,309.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 969 new cases and 3 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,543 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

