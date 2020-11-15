Advertisement

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at...
Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at which Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Reeves speaks at White House
Mixed reactions to Reeves’ comment that Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown
LCSD.
Victim identified in Lauderdale County death investigation
MPSD moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break
Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said his officers were at the Newton Fire Department holding...
At least 80 shots fired in Newton
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would not comment further on the issue.
Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Mississippi placed on administrative leave

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede
President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 134,309 cases, 3,543 deaths reported by health dept.
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Violent clashes in DC after Trump backers' election protest