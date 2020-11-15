Advertisement

Meridian businesses thrive during pandemic

Michael and Kimmea Spears and Leon Powell persevere during the pandemic.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leon Powell is thriving as a chef at his Meridian restaurant “The Island.”

“The love has always been here and I was like there’s no other Jamaican restaurant here. Why not give it a try?” said Powell.

The Island is celebrating its one-year anniversary in The Queen City, a milestone that Powell says he doesn’t take for granted, considering the impacts of COVID-19 on some small businesses.

“It’s definitely exciting. When you put in so much work in what you do, in your craft and your brand…you feel like you’ve accomplished something,” said Powell. “I’m just happy to continue producing quality Jamaican island food for the city of Meridian.”

Like Powell, Michael and Kimmea Spears are persevering through uncertain times. The two started their pop-up cigar business, “Smoky Notes Cigars” in August.

“We wanted to bring a business that was able to be mobile, able to go to the client versus the client coming to us,” said Michael.

Smoky Notes does two pop ups a month. The couple says they’re pleased with business so far.

“In spite of COVID, it’s been very well. We’ve had a very good response from the community and surrounding communities as well,” said Spears.

Managing a small business during a pandemic isn’t always easy, but these local business owners say they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

