Meridian preacher discusses COVID-19, safe worship practices

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and was recently listed by the White House as a red zone. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says state resources are currently “tapped out.”

Some local schools are opting for virtual learning and large groups are encouraged not to gather for the holidays.

What does the case increase mean for churches?

College Park Church of Christ Preacher William Carey explains the preventive measures the congregation follows.

“We only have a small number of maybe 20 at the most which allows us to kind of spread out in a very safe manner. We take this very seriously and we don’t want anyone to get sick,” said Carey.

Some members worship through video calls, and others who attend the physical worship service are seated on every other pew and wear face coverings.

Carey said he enjoys being able to see the congregation in person, but will comply with political leaders if the doors to the church building have to be closed for a while because of the pandemic.

“If they ever decide they’re going to legislate that we will have to shut down again for a period of time, we will definitely obey what they say,” said Carey.

For now, Carey says the church will continue to meet as safely as possible.

