MPD announces holiday patrol initiative

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department hopes to cut down on property crime this holiday season.

Chief Chris Read said a designated officer will patrol each major shopping area in the city, as an effort to be proactive in preventing theft.

“The property crime kind of goes up during holiday seasons. We can’t stop everything or prevent everything, but what we can do, is have additional personnel out there to try to deter it as much as possible,” said Read.

Officers will patrol every weekend from November 26-December 26.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.