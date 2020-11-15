Suspect wanted in Lamar County murder dies in Harrison County

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect in a Lamar County double homicide is now dead, according to authorities.

Anthony Shane Simmons, 39, of Perkinston, was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened in Purvis just after midnight Saturday.

Harrison County authorities told WLOX News that Simmons was located at a family residence in Harrison County Sunday morning. When deputies approached, Simmons fled into the woods where he shot himself, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

#BREAKING Harrison County Sheriff Dept. says Anthony Shane Simmons shot and killed himself near a family member’s home while fleeing from deputies.



Simmons was sought by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a double homicide that happened just after midnight Saturday.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/E6VmnQH4n8 — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) November 15, 2020

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies found the bodies of a 41-year-old man and 37-year-old woman at the scene in Purvis Saturday morning, and both victims appeared to have been shot.

Simmons was developed as a suspect in the shooting. Rigel said it was believed that the suspect and victims knew each other.

Later on Saturday, Rigel said authorities had located the suspect’s white 2014 F-150 Ford pickup truck at a relative’s house in Saucier, Mississippi.

