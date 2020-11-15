Suspect wanted in Lamar County murder dies in Harrison County
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect in a Lamar County double homicide is now dead, according to authorities.
Anthony Shane Simmons, 39, of Perkinston, was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened in Purvis just after midnight Saturday.
Harrison County authorities told WLOX News that Simmons was located at a family residence in Harrison County Sunday morning. When deputies approached, Simmons fled into the woods where he shot himself, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies found the bodies of a 41-year-old man and 37-year-old woman at the scene in Purvis Saturday morning, and both victims appeared to have been shot.
Simmons was developed as a suspect in the shooting. Rigel said it was believed that the suspect and victims knew each other.
Later on Saturday, Rigel said authorities had located the suspect’s white 2014 F-150 Ford pickup truck at a relative’s house in Saucier, Mississippi.
