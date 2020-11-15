Advertisement

Tropical Storm Iota is intensifying and moving towards Central America.

Iota is gaining strength and could become a category one hurricane by tomorrow.
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Iota is moving towards central America and is moving westward at 5 miles per hour. Sustained winds are reaching 70 miles per hour now, and are continuing to gain strength. This system is expected to become a category one hurricane by tomorrow afternoon and intensify to a category three hurricane before landfall. Honduras and Nicaragua have issued hurricane warnings off of the coast.

