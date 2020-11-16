ADPH: More than 3,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 219K test positive and more than 88K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,249 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 3,001 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 248 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 219,232 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 184,645 being confirmed and 34,587 being probable. There have been 1,466,603 diagnostic tests conducted and 68,042 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Nov. 16.

In the last 14 days, 112,246 people have been tested and 24,895 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 28,140 confirmed positives.

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 411 12 1850 Sumter 536 21 3195 Marengo 1134 24 7526 Pickens 1077 18 6917

The health department also reports 88,083 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 22,270 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Nov. 16, there are currently 1,195 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

