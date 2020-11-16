Betty Sue Martin, 64, of Butler passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born August 31, 1956, in Mobile, Alabama.

Survivors include her son Chris Martin (Sharon); daughter Rhonda Turner (Chip Gibson); grandchildren, Sierra Johnson (Jabory) and Alexis Turner; great-grandchild, Juvion Johnson; mother, Alvis Adair; brothers, Marty Smith, Michael Smith, Harland Smith; sisters, Brenda Anderson; Barbara Jones; and Teiah Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Vernon Smith; her husband, Theadore E. Martin; and brother, Anglo Smith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler and Martin Funeral Home of Clanton.