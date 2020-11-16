COVID-19 in Mississippi: 589 new cases, 2 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 134,898. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases, 2 new deaths and 145 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,545 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,213,935 as of November 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 116,683 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a look at the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 847 53 93 27 Kemper 362 15 41 9 Lauderdale 3065 141 298 76 Neshoba 2070 111 137 39 Newton 976 29 40 10 Wayne 1115 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

