Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 589 new cases, 2 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 134,898. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases, 2 new deaths and 145 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,545 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,213,935 as of November 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 116,683 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a look at the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke847539327
Kemper36215419
Lauderdale306514129876
Neshoba207011113739
Newton976294010
Wayne1115225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Reeves speaks at White House
Mixed reactions to Reeves’ comment that Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would not comment further on the issue.
Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Mississippi placed on administrative leave
Michael and Kimmea Spears and Leon Powell persevere during the pandemic.
Meridian businesses thrive during pandemic
LCSD.
Victim identified in Lauderdale County death investigation
Anthony Shane Simmons
Suspect wanted in Lamar County murder dies in Harrison County

Latest News

FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
As of Nov. 16, there are currently 1,195 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
ADPH: More than 3,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 219K test positive and more than 88K recover
Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks talking about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine getting...
Moderna could have vaccine by end of year, official says