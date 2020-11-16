Feeling like fall again!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a chilly start on our Monday with temperatures mainly in the mid-30s. Be on the lookout for patchy frost through 8 this morning. You may want to leave a little bit of extra time to get to your destination Monday morning in case you need to defrost your vehicle. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Monday with high temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.

Low humidity could lead to a small fire danger on our Monday. Be sure to use extra caution when doing an open burn. Dispose of cigarettes properly and make sure trailer chains are not dragging along the roadway. We’ll see clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible in spots Tuesday morning through 7 a.m. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper-60s.

Morning lows will dip into the upper-30s on Wednesday morning. This could to lead to some frost once again. We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout the rest of the work week, with high temperatures returning to the low-70s by Friday. Sunshine will continue into our weekend as temperatures warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s on both Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows getting back into the 50s by Sunday.

