First Responders: Meridian Firefighter Brennan Ward

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we meet someone that’s a newer face around the Meridian Fire Department. Brennan Ward is excited to serve the community through firefighting

Brennan Ward is one of Meridian’s newest firefighters. He’s been with the department since January and recently completed the academy.

“It’s one of those things. I’m 30-years-old and thought I was about to sign-off as far as being in shape. Since I started working here Meridian really whipped me into shape,” Ward said.

Ward says he never thought about becoming a firefighter when he was young. He is the first in his family to take on the role.

“I’ve always though firefighters were pretty cool growing up. It’s one of those things that you could say I just fell into. It’s been great,” Ward said.

He says the most exhilarating part of the job comes with going to house fires. It’s also amazing how quickly Meridian firefighters get dressed at jump on the truck as soon as they’re paged.

“I remember when I was training when I first started and the tones went off. We got in the truck with sirens and lights,” Ward explained. “It was something to experience. No matter what we are doing, whether we are fighting fire or putting in a smoke alarm, it means a lot. People have shown great appreciation and it’s one of the best things about the job.”

Ward says his family supports him fully.

“My folks have been supportive and my wife has been supportive. It means the world to me. I’m proud of what I do and I’m very proud to serve the community,” Ward said.

To stay up to date with our First Responders series tune in every Sunday night for Newscenter 11 at 10:00 p.m. and on Good Morning Meridian on Monday mornings.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.