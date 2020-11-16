Hiring for the holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re looking for a job, Meridian might be the place to be to find one. Signs are posted all over the city stating, ‘Now Hiring.’

With the holidays just around the corner, stores and restaurants managers say the need for new hires is at an all-time high right now. After being closed because of the pandemic, stores say they need help with Black Friday. Though most stores are already participating in the annual sale, they predict a huge turnout on Black Friday.

Local restaurants say they need help welcoming dine-in customers back. Restaurant managers expect the next few weeks to be busy with families coming in to celebrate the holidays.

Owner Harvest Grill, Marshall Gilmore says he understands this is an unpredictable time. “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen here with the numbers of COVID and what not. But we’re hoping that everything kind of gets under control through the holidays. That’s definitely out busiest time of the year.”

Store owners even mentioned how frustrating this year has been. They say employees have quit and have been laid off because of the pandemic.

With the holiday traffic coming in, managers are urging residents to apply.

