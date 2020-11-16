Hurricane Iota is rapidly intensifying and is likely to make landfall tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Iota is a category two hurricane and is intensifying rapidly to a category four hurricane. Currently it has sustained winds reaching 105 miles per hour. The system is moving westward at 10 miles per hour and is expected to make landfall tomorrow in Nicaragua. Iota could bring catastrophic winds and storm surge to the coast of Central America.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.