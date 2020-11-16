Iota is a monster category 5 hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 9 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Iota has winds of 160 mph. This makes it the first category 5 storm of the busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane. It is also the latest category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic Ocean. This means there has never been a category 5 hurricane this late in the season.

Iota may strengthen even further before making landfall in Nicaragua later tonight. Catastrophic winds and life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and mudslides are all expected in parts of Central America. These same areas were hit hard by Hurricane Eta from earlier this month. The storm is not a threat to the United States as Iota is expected to drift through Central America and then go into the Pacific Ocean near El Salvador.

Hurricane Iota Track (WTOK)

There is an area in the Caribbean Sea where a new tropical wave may develop over the next 5 days. There is currently a 30% chance of a tropical cyclone developing in this area over the next 5 days. This will likely be a threat to the Costa Rica-area. Other than that, no other tropical cyclones are expected to form in the Atlantic Ocean over the next 5 days.

Watching the Tropics (WTOK)

