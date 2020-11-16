Mayor Bland extends mask mandate for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is once again extending the mask mandate through the end of the year.

In a Zoom call Monday afternoon, Mayor Percy Bland said the increase in local numbers led to this decision.

There have been more than 3,000 cases reported in Lauderdale County. Bland said the hospitals are seeing a rapid increase in COVID cases, but still have some capacity left. Bland also said they will begin enforcing the mask mandate.

“Our code enforcement office and our police department will be more hands on when it related to those complaints. We are asking businesses to corporately comply with what we’re requesting. Especially as we are going through this second phase,” Bland said.

Bland said if you know of any mask violations that you can call Community Development to report it.

“We are very aware about how additional measures could impact our local businesses and the economy. We are trying to limit these impacts. I have been in contact with local hospital administrators and we are being updated weekly on the rising numbers,” Bland said.

This announcement comes after Meridian Public Schools decided it wouldn’t return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.

