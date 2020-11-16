Meridian doctor: Vaccine will help limit COVID-19 cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 cases are rising in Mississippi and top health officials say there’s a chance a vaccine could be distributed by mid-December, if the final phase of production is approved.

Local residents share if they’re willing to take the vaccine in the near future.

“Yes, I’ll take it,” said one resident. “If I take the flu shot, I’ll take it {COVID-19 vaccine} too then.”

Bradley Jenkins said otherwise.

“I don’t trust it right now. I may take it after I see how everybody else goes through with it,” said Jenkins.

Rush Foundation Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fred Duggan sat down with Newscenter 11 to share his opinion about the vaccine.

“If you have some sort of vaccination, you’re going to really decrease the amount of spread from people that have never seen the virus,” said Duggan.

The vaccine is expected to be distributed free of charge through president Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Duggan said it may be a while until everyone in the state can take the vaccine, even if it’s available next month.

“Highest risk people first. Health care workers, elderly people, people with disease,” said Duggan. “Warp Speed hasn’t really talked about how they’re going to distribute it yet, but I expect that’ll be the best way to do it.”

Duggan said there has been a spike in cases in Lauderdale County but said the hospital hasn’t come close to meeting its capacity. He says he believes a COVID-19 vaccine is the answer to the rise in cases.

“I think it’s going to help us really curve the spread of the disease and really curve the amount of people that are getting desperately ill from it,” said Duggan.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the Moderna vaccine is 94% effective. The vaccine created by Pfizer shows close to 90% efficacy.

